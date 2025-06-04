SVGHTA & NEMO prepare tourism sector for hurricane season

Disaster Preparedness Training/Workshop 2025

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) proudly hosted a two-day Disaster Preparedness Training on May 28th and May 29th 2025, at the Sunset Shores Hotel.

This essential initiative was aimed at strengthening resilience within the hospitality and tourism sector ahead of the hurricane season.

The training/workshop was made possible through the dedicated support and guidance of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

The NEMO team, headed by trainer Ms Houlda Peters, exhibited their dedication and expertise to ensure the hospitality sector is ready for the impending hurricane season.

Their readiness to collaborate and their hands-on approach created an engaging, informative, and empowering learning environment for all participants.

Their passion for public safety and community education was evident in every session. From risk assessment to response coordination and emergency communication, they provided practical tools and critical information that will help shape disaster strategies at each participating property.

Participants were urged to return to their workplaces and begin actively applying what they learned by reviewing current plans, leading staff briefings, and implementing property-specific strategies to strengthen preparedness.

The sessions were attended by stakeholders from across the hospitality industry, including managers, supervisors, and front-line employees.