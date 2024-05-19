SVGMA’s Inaugural Drag Racing Event Roars to Success

St. Vincent (SVG) MA Celebrates Success of Inaugural Drag Racing Competition

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Motorsport Association (SVGMA) has executed what was deemed as a “historic” event in the form of its inaugural drag racing competition, held on April 27th and 28th 2024. According to organisers, preparations did not come without its initial challenges. In spite of this, the event carried on and was able to showcase the talent and skill which exists in a thrilling display, drawing participants and spectators from across the region to the E.T Johsua Tarmac.

There were over 30 regional cars hailing from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago competing alongside our Vincentian drivers, all vying for cash prizes as they raced to earn the title of Best of the Best.

We are proud to announce that Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines emerged as the overall Champions of the competition that weekend, with Team Barbados capturing the second position. The competition was intense, as each participant demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout.

Individual accolades were also earned by outstanding drivers:

Camillus Pitt secured victory in the 14-second bracket, with his Mitsubishi Eterna.

Aidon Shearman dominated the 12-second bracket, showcasing his expertise behind the wheel of his Toyota Levin.

Carlon Browne claimed victory in the 11-second bracket, navigating his Audi S5.

Ellsworth Dacon dominated the 10-second bracket and earned the title of the fastest quarter-mile car, driving his Audi RS 3.

Ali Clouden captured the title of the fastest 1/8 mile, demonstrating remarkable skill and determination.

Team Barbados also captured top spots, with Mr. Nicolas Pinto securing victory in the 13-second bracket with his Mitsubishi Colt, and Mr. Sheridan Mohammed claiming the fastest bike title aboard his Suzuki GSXR 1000

We at the SVGMA will like to extend our gratitude to all the drivers, teams, and eventgoers for their patronage. Your enthusiasm, energy and dedication made this event truly memorable.

We also will like to extend our sincere appreciation to all sponsors, volunteers, and partners who contributed to its success. Your involvement made our inaugural drag racing competition the event we envisioned it to be. This feat, in the Association’s eyes, only underscores the growing interest in motorsport regionally and further reinforces St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a vibrant destination for automotive enthusiasts and tourists alike.

We look forward to welcoming you, the public, to future motoring events. With your support, we hope to continue building the motorsport sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.