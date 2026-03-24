SVG Deputy PM meets Vincentian students in Taiwan

SVG’s Deputy PM Leacock meets with Vincies in Taiwan

The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the Republic of China (Taiwan) was pleased to host Deputy Prime Minister of SVG, Major the Honourable St. Claire Leacock and his delegation, on Saturday, March 21, 2026, during their official visit to Taiwan.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s delegation was composed of his wife, Mrs. Margaret Leacock, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs, and National Heritage, Honourable Shevern John and Senator and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information, Honourable Lavern King.

The delegation toured the Embassy on March 21 and then held a town hall-style meet and greet with Vincentians in Taiwan. Senator King and Minister John brought greetings and Deputy Prime Minister Leacock delivered featured remarks and fielded questions.

Among the guests was Taiwan-based Vincentian Cultural Ambassador, Peggy Carr, who presented a copy of her book “Shape of a Warrior” to each member of the delegation as well as to Ambassador Designate Kenton Chance and his wife, Symantha Chance.

The Taiwanese guests included former staff of the Taiwan Embassy in Kingstown, Yu Ping-su, who presented Ambassador-Designate Chance with a copy of his book 聖文森的記憶與傳奇 -SVG a paradise beyond time”, which is written in Mandarin.

The ambassador-designate was also surprised with a cake three days after his birthday, which he quietly observed while performing official duties alongside the visiting delegation.

The Embassy sponsored a Caribbean-style meal, which disappeared quickly over lively conversations.