SVG’s first Medi Spa to open in 2025

The groundbreaking ceremony and commencement of construction of the Villa Views Luxury Apartments and Medi Spa took place on May 28, 2024 at the site in Villa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Villa Views is the vision of Dr. Arusha Campbell-Chambers, accomplished Vincentian dermatologist and founder of Dermatology Solutions Skin Clinics & Medi-Spas, with current branches in Jamaica, Antigua and at the Caribbean Kidney and Medical Centre in Arnos Vale St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She decided the time was right to invest in her childhood homeland and received project financing from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The groundbreaking ceremony was chaired by Rev.Elvin Peters and started with worship songs of thanksgiving, led by Mrs. Janelle Alexander, accompanied on keyboard by her husband Mr. Danelle Alexander. Special remarks were given by Dr. Arusha Campbell-Chambers, her brother, Mr. Daniel Campbell, founder of CEDCO Ltd., Mr. Glen Beache – Executive Director of Invest SVG and the Hon. Camillo Gonsalves – Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology and Area Representative for East-St.George. The blessing and exhortation were performed by Pastor Errol Daniel of the Streams of Power church, following which all speakers broke the ground with decorated shovels in their hands and helmets on their heads.

Also in attendance were Mrs. Faylene Scrubb King, Director of Tourism and Mrs. Laverne Gibson-Velox – NDP Caretaker for East St. George, along with other specially invited guests, including family and friends.

Villa Views is a proposed 12-bedroom luxury apartment building, comprising of 4 one-bedroom units, 4 two-bedroom units, and a world class medical spa service located in Villa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project will cater to both tourists and residents seeking a combination of relaxation, rejuvenation, and luxury accommodations. The total cost of construction is estimated at approximately US$1 million.

Our mission is to provide an exceptional and personalized experience for guests, combining luxurious accommodations with comprehensive medical spa services, fostering a tranquil and rejuvenating retreat in the picturesque setting of Villa, SVG.

CEDCO Ltd. provided the buildings’ architecture, civil and structural engineers, and its general contractor. The rendering of the building was done by GFD Group Miami LLC.

Villa Views targets individuals and groups seeking a vacation experience that prioritizes wellness and relaxation. The primary target market includes:

Couples seeking a romantic getaway;

Wellness enthusiasts seeking a rejuvenating retreat;

Corporate executives seeking a relaxing escape;

Groups seeking a luxurious and private retreat;

Long-term stays for medical students, consultants, vacationers and “digital nomads”.

Villa Views will offer a range of luxurious accommodations and medical spa services, including:

12 fully furnished and equipped luxury rooms

A serene outdoor pool and relaxation area;

Concierge services to assist with guest needs;

Personalized wellness consultations and recommendations.

Roof top space for relaxation of guests and hosting private events

A state-of-the-art medical spa with a variety of treatment options;

Dermatology Solutions will provide these services with our vision being to create complete wellness, skin, body and mind. These services include:

Consultations For Skin, Hair & Nail Disorders

Chemical Peels

Multiderm Microdermabrasion

Botox & Injectable Fillers

Dermal Needling, Mesotherapy

Laser Hair Removal, Rejuvenation, Vein Treatment

Skin Surgery

Fat and Cellulite Reduction

PRP, Fountain of Youth treatments

facials, Massages & more…

In conclusion, Villa Views is poised to become a premier destination for travellers seeking a luxurious and rejuvenating experience in the picturesque setting of Villa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2025. The best is yet to come!