SVG’s Gonsalves & Ghana’s President discuss air access, other issues

PM Gonsalves meets with President of Ghana

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, met with St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in Ghana’s Jubilee House in Accra. The Prime Minister was accompanied by H.E. Cenio Lewis, the High Commissioner of SVG to London.

The two leaders of state talked about everything from transit and air access between Ghana and the Eastern Caribbean to climate change and desertification, educational exchange, partnership and scholarships, reparations, and trade.

Following the meeting, President Akufo-Addo congratulated Prime Minister Gonsalves for his visit to Ghana and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of their conversations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and his delegation will leave Accra at 10 p.m. local time tonight, November 6th.

