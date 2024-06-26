SVG’s Greene & Joachim to Make Waves at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kennice Greene Resets National Record at 2024 Bahamian National Swimming Championships

Kennice Greene and Alex Joachim recently represented St Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2024 Bahamian National Swimming Championships held in Nassau, Bahamas from 20th to 23rd June.

Both Kennice and Alex are currently SVG’s best female and male swimmers and have been nominated to represent their country (SVG) at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France at the end of July. The Bahamas Nationals were used as a measure to see the current status of the swimmers performance prior to the Olympics.

Swimming as invited guests, both swimmers swims were listed as exhibition swims, meaning they were unable to get medals at the event, however Kennice Greene put in a record-breaking performance when she swam the 50 meters Backstroke, resetting the SVG national long course record to a time of 33.11 seconds. Both swimmers swam close to their personal best times and look promising to perform at their best in Paris.

Next up, Alex Joachim will be competing at the Ontario Provincial Swimming Championships in Canada on 4th to 7th July and then both swimmers and their coaches will be heading to the Olympic Games.