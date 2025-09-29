SVG’s intangible cultural heritage launch Sept. 30th

LAUNCH OF NATIONAL INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE (ICH) INITIATIVE

The National Commission for UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Culture within the Ministry of Tourism, is proud to announce the launch of a national initiative to strengthen local capacities in safeguarding Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The cultural heritage project themed “Safeguarding the past, enriching the future promote awareness, protection, and revitalisation of traditional practices, know expressions that form a vital part of SVG’s national identity.

A series of activities will take place across the country from late September to November 2025, highlighting various elements of Vincentian culture and traditions:

• Official Launch — Kingstown, September 30th

• Cake Dancing — Union Island, October

• Boat Making — Bequia, October 10th

• Indigenous Herbs and Food — Windward, October 17th

• Boom Drum — Kingstown, October 31st

• The Quadrille & Moonlight Games — Kingstown, November 7th

• Traditional Characters & Drums — North Leeward November 14th

• Calabash Art — South Leeward, November 21st

This initiative reflects SVG’s commitment to preserving its rich and diverse cultural legacy for future generations, while encouraging community participation, education, and cultural pride.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Programme will officially launch on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kingstown Public Library’s Conference Room, and continue with events across the nation through November 21st, 2025.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in these cultural experiences and support the safeguarding of our intangible heritage.