SVG’s next moves in response to Grenada’s trilateral proposal

Conflict or Co-operation: SVG’s Next Steps in Response to Grenada’s Trilateral Proposal

What if there is oil out there? What would oil mean for the OECS region? The Caribbean Sea seems to be entering a new era of maritime diplomacy. Grenada’s recent proposal to establish a trilateral joint commission with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Venezuela to delimit their shared maritime boundaries could signal that there may be valuable resources in the depths of the water. SVG must not miss the opportunity to make a significant contribution.

Grenada’s proposal for a trilateral commission comes after its successful delimitation with Trinidad and Tobago in 2010 and renewed cooperation in the energy sector. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has already written to both President Nicolás Maduro and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, inviting them to formalize the process.

Announced by Nazim Burke, Chairman of Grenada’s Oil and Gas Technical Working Group, the initiative envisions a ten-member trilateral commission composed of three representatives from each country and an independent chair from a neutral state. Its goal: to bring clarity and fairness to one of the region’s last undefined maritime frontiers.

This represents an opportunity for SVG to engage in structured, high-level negotiations guided by shared technical data and neutral mediation. It could settle questions that have lingered for decades, not only between Grenada and SVG, but also between both states and Venezuela, whose continental shelf claims in the south-eastern Caribbean have long been a source of quiet tension.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), nations are entitled to maritime zones extending up to 200 nautical miles from their coasts including the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), where they enjoy sovereign rights to explore and exploit marine resources. Whether that is oil, gas, fisheries and minerals or even just the gridded space to lease to prospectors.

SVG declared its archipelagic status under the Maritime Areas Act, found here : which outlines these zones and their extent. But while SVG’s maritime framework is legally sound, some of its boundaries remain unsettled, particularly with Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela. SVG has already concluded maritime boundary agreements with Barbados (2015) and Saint Lucia (2017).

This lack of clarity puts a limit on SVG’s ability to lease maritime blocks, attract investors for offshore energy or aquaculture projects, and fully participate in regional marine conservation efforts. As Nazim Burke notes, “You cannot go about leasing out maritime space to people without knowing where your boundaries are.”

From SVG’s legal perspective, section 17 of the Maritime Areas Act states that we consider maritime boundaries to be at an equidistant line until there is a delimitation agreement.

Section 17 provides, in part: “until such time as a delimitation agreement is reached the seaward limits of the affected offshore areas [territorial sea, contiguous zone, EEZ, and continental shelf] of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines shall extend to the equidistance line between the archipelagic baselines of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the territorial sea baselines of the other State.”

This position is problematic, as one can imagine disagreements can arise when there are millions of dollars’ worth of resources at stake. This position leaves SVG exposed to challenges to what is considered “equidistant.”

Historically, Caribbean maritime delimitation has been handled bilaterally, one neighbour at a time. But a trilateral model offers distinct advantages for small island states like SVG and Grenada:

Efficiency: Instead of negotiating two separate boundaries (SVG–Grenada and Grenada–Venezuela), a trilateral commission allows for a holistic approach that avoids overlap or conflicting claims. Transparency: A neutral chair adds credibility and trust, minimizing political friction. Regional Unity: It demonstrates to the wider Caribbean community that small states can resolve boundary issues peacefully and cooperatively under UNCLOS principles.

If there is no unity in their approach SVG and Grenada could fight legal battles like Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire. This case heard at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) was centred around overlapping claims to potential oil and gas reserves. In 2017, ITLOS deliver a judgement establishing an equitable boundary based on an adjusted equidistant line. The OECS version of this, can be avoided by showing larger countries how negotiations in the Caribbean are done. The 2017 Case does show that unresolved maritime boundaries can create tension especially where there is perceived value at stake.



See Dispute concerning delimitation of the maritime boundary between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire in the Atlantic Ocean (Ghana/Côte d’Ivoire), ITLOS Case No. 23, Judgment of 23 September 2017.

To capitalize on Grenada’s initiative, SVG should move quickly and strategically:

Appoint Its Maritime Delegation

Designate three qualified representatives, combining expertise in international law, marine science, and diplomacy to serve on the proposed trilateral commission. Conduct Updated Hydrographic and Legal Studies

Prepare a current assessment of SVG’s baseline coordinates, overlapping claims, and resource potential. This data will be critical to negotiating from a position of knowledge and strength. Engage Domestic Stakeholders

Involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fisheries Department, Ministry of Legal Affairs, and Maritime Administration and others to ensure that all national interests from fisheries to environmental protection are represented. Coordinate with Regional Partners

Utilize the technical and diplomatic support of CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), both of which have frameworks for assisting member states in maritime boundary negotiations. Modernize the Maritime Areas Act

Review and, where necessary, amend existing legislation to reflect updated definitions of the EEZ, continental shelf, and joint development zones consistent with evolving international norms.

Maritime boundaries are not just invisible lines, they are opportunities. For SVG, engaging in a trilateral joint commission is a great chance to have a dialogue so that our interests are represented. A clearly defined boundary allows us to chart our own course and benefit from our own space without the fear of conflict. This invitation from our Grenadian family should not be ignored. These lines are not just boundaries, they are bridges for future cooperation.