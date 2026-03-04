SVG’s security is guiding post in drone response

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble addressed the issue of the drone strike in St. Vincent waters by emphasizing that the safety and security of the people are the government’s “guiding post” and of “utmost importance”.

Following Prime Minister Friday’s remarks on the February 13th boat strike, Bramble reiterated that the concerns expressed by the public and the media are shared by the government.

He emphasized that before any other consideration, the safety and well-being of citizens guide the government’s decisions, especially in regional and international contexts.

Bramble noted that as a small and vulnerable developing country, St. Vincent and the Grenadines must carefully “maneuver” its way internationally, but acknowledged that some events are “completely out of [their] control”.

While Bramble did not provide specific investigative details during the press conference (those were largely handled by Prime Minister Friday), he framed the government’s response as being rooted in the principle of protecting its citizens while navigating complex international relations.