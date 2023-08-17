SVG’s U-15 Boys squad attains several victories at Concacaf games

The National U-15 Boys’ team participated in the Concacaf U15 Tournament held in the Dominican Republic from August 6th to 13th, 2023.

Our team advanced from the group stage, securing an impressive victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands (10-0) on Monday, August 7th. Hat-tricks were recorded by Joenaldo Payne, Zibeon Cunningham, and Jaymor Williams, with Tyler Lewis adding one goal to the score sheet. Joenaldo Payne was deservedly honored with the title of Man of the Match.

Continuing their winning streak, SVG triumphed over Sint Maarten with a commanding 5-0 win on Wednesday, August 9th. Goals were scored by Joenaldo Payne, Cody Lavia, Zibeon Cunningham, and Glenrick Hazell, while an own goal was conceded by Luis Jiminez. Foreign-based player Caiden London was named Man of the Match for this remarkable display.

The team’s success propelled them to the semifinals, where they faced Dominica on Friday, August 11th, securing a convincing 4-0 victory. Goals were contributed by Barack Barbour, Delanzo Dickson, Zibeon Cunningham, and Tyler Lewis.

Advancing to the finals against St. Martin on Saturday, August 12th, the halftime score favored St. Martin at 1-2. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the game was suspended and resumed the following morning, concluding in a 4-1 loss for team SVG. Captain Joenaldo Payne was the sole goal scorer for Vincy in this match.

Reflecting on the tournament, Head Coach Alfred Grant expressed his pride in the boys’ performance. He emphasized that SVGFF is exceedingly proud of the young players and their accomplishments, as the organization remains dedicated to the holistic development of our athletes.

Source : SVGFF