 SVGSA Adopts Reef-Safe Sunscreen

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association (SVGSA) has partnered with Stream2Sea, a company setting a new standard for safer, sustainable body care and sunscreen.

Stream2Sea will provide the Reef Safer™ sunscreen to the SVGSA’s sailing programs, regattas and community outreach initiatives. Its formulas are made to be safer for aquatic life, a good fit for sailors and youth athletes who spend long hours on the water.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and ocean stewardship.

“Our sailors spend countless hours on the water, and it’s vital that we protect both their health and the marine ecosystems we depend on.

Partnering with Stream2Sea allows us to lead by example, showing that responsible choices can safeguard our reefs while supporting the next generation of sailors,” said Jenny Trumble, president of the SVGSA.

“Stream2Sea was created to prove that sunscreen and personal care products can be formulated for both people and our blue planet. By working with the SVGSA, we’re helping young sailors enjoy the Caribbean sun with sunscreen that is safer for the reefs that make these islands so extraordinary,” said Autumn Blum, cosmetic chemist and CEO of Stream2Sea.

About Stream2Sea

Founded in 2015 by cosmetic chemist and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products formulated for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested and packaged responsibly. Learn more at www.stream2sea.comand follow @stream2sea.