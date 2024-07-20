SVGSCE graduation sees record female graduates

Amidst cheers, applause, and a palpable sense of accomplishment, the annual graduation ceremony of the SVG School of Continuing Education took place yesterday at Faith Temple Church under the theme “Investing in Me”. The event, marked the culmination of the academic year 2023/24 and saw 176 students of which 175 were female and 1 male student graduating. The event brought together proud families, esteemed faculty members, and the graduating class of 2023/24.

The ceremony commenced with an air of anticipation as graduates, adorned in Emerald green, Black and gold, filed into the venue. Each student’s face reflected a mix of emotions – from nervous excitement to deep satisfaction – as they prepared to receive their hard-earned certificates. The atmosphere was charged with pride and joy, resonating through every corner of the packed church hall.

Addressing the gathering, Miss Nzinga Sergeant, Chief Operating Officer, delivered the school report which indicated an increase of 30.4% from last year’s graduate numbers. She acknowledged the perseverance and resilience exhibited by the graduating class throughout their academic journey. “As you forge forward use today as the empirical data. Declare to your nay-sayers “I am a success, the path before me is littered with success and the investments that I make in myself will reap bountiful returns,” remarked Miss Sergeant, urging the graduates to embrace the challenges that lay ahead with confidence and determination.

The Chief Operating Officer also announced that the school will provide a full scholarship to a person from the southern Grenadines to pursue any course at the institution.

The ceremony also featured speeches from distinguished guests, including Miss Soyini Clarke-Palmer, who shared personal anecdotes and words of wisdom garnered from her own experiences. The speeches emphasized the importance of lifelong learning, adaptability, and the pursuit of one’s passions in shaping a meaningful and successful future.

Miss Glendris Caine, a pass student of the SVG School of Continuing Education and owner of Le’ Belle Foot and nail clinic, the only Medical pedicurist in the country, remarked that her start at the SVG School of Continuing Education Propelled her into her chosen field. She commented that after the course she left her job of 12 years to pursue her passion where she provides aseptic foot and nail care services, fungal treatments and foot and nail restoration.

Among the highlights of the event was the awarding of certificates to each graduate. The moment was met with thunderous applause and proud cheers from families and friends, underscoring the immense support and encouragement that had propelled the graduates to this significant milestone.

Reflecting on their journey, Miss Colleen Pompey, Valedictorian, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received from teachers, mentors, and loved ones. “. I couldn’t have done it without the guidance and belief of those who stood by me.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, a special tribute was given to the Founder of the School, Mrs. Sylvia Gould and her husband Mr. Clifford Gould. Mrs. Gould was awash with emotions of gratitude as she shared the journey from the school’s inception to today. The Goulds retired in January 2024.

Indeed, the graduation ceremony of the SVG school of Continuing Education was not just a formal recognition of academic achievement but a testament to the spirit of perseverance, resilience, and community that defines the institution. As these graduates embark on their individual journeys, they carry with them the invaluable lessons learned and cherished memories forged during their time at the SVGSCE.

With heads held high and hearts full of hope, the graduating class of 2023/24 steps into the world, ready to make their mark and contribute to the Vincentian society in a meaningful way.

The SVG School of Continuing Education is registered with the National Accreditation Board of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The following courses will be offered in the upcoming semester which begins August 26th, 2024;

Advanced Caring for the Older Adult Basic Aesthetics Caring for the Older Adult Early Childhood Development Early Childhood Education Hair Braiding Hair Weaving Bartending Barbering

The School is located in Rose Place in the K&K building. Email : [email protected] 784-491-7874