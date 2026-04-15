SVGTA easter junior tennis tournament wraps up

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association (SVGTA) successfully concluded its National Easter Junior Tennis Tournament this past Friday, April 10, 2026. The four-day event, which began on April 7, welcomed the nation’s top youth competitors across the under-12, under-14, under-16, and under-18 categories.

Danelle Kennedy emerged as a dominant force in the girls’ divisions, securing an impressive three titles. Kennedy swept both the Girls U16 and U18 Singles championships by winning all of her group stage games, and later partnered with Madissen Gonsalves to decisively win the Girls U18 Doubles final with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Olivia Aussi also claimed multiple victories, taking the Girls U14 Singles title with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Zahra Hypolite, and securing the Girls U14 Doubles championship alongside Zhordanne Jack in a tight 7-6(5), 1-6, 10-6 match. The Girls U12 Singles crown was awarded to Amaia Waterstone, who battled Nakayda Cain for a 2-4, 4-2, 10-5 victory.

On the boys’ side, Jaiden Bowens captured the Boys U18 Singles title with a 6-3, 6-0 win against Akquin Johnson, and followed up by winning the Boys U18 Doubles with partner Angello Morgan. Despite his runner-up finish in the U18 division, Akquin Johnson showcased perfection in the Boys U16 Singles final, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Kole Inniss took home the Boys U14 Singles trophy and joined Isaiah Smart to win the Boys U14 Doubles in a hard-fought 7-5, 1-6, 10-7 final. Zion Byfield-Grant secured the Boys U12 Singles championship after winning all three of his group stage matches.

The tournament also celebrated exceptional character on the court, awarding the Sportsmanship Awards to Zion Reece (U14 and U16) and Shenia Edwards (U14 and U18).

The competition took place without several defending champions and number-one ranked players, including Keyondre Gaymes, Amina Lucas, Loukhya Premraj, and Ethan Kent, who were noted as notable absentees.

Reflecting on the successful week, SVGTA President Dr. Preye Griffith praised the young athletes for delivering an “exciting showcase of talent, determination, and sportsmanship”. Dr. Griffith emphasized the importance of the tournament for national athletic development, noting that spectators were treated to “fast-paced rallies, powerful serves, impressive court coverage, and moments of clever, strategic play”.