SVGTCCU & OSV group to host Agricultural Trade Fair on August 29th

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (SVGTCCU) will collaborate with OSV Group to present an Agricultural Trade Fair to farmers and farming enthusiasts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The trade expo is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the SVGTCCU Ltd. Headquarters in Kingstown.

The trade fair’s goal is to highlight the different creative methods, cutting-edge products, equipment, technologies, and instruments that are currently accessible to farmers to assist them in mechanizing, improving, and elevating their agricultural operations for optimum efficiency and productivity.

SVGTCCU Ltd. will provide guests with financing options through the Credit Union’s Agricultural and Fishing Loan, which allows farmers and fishermen to access up to $25,000.00.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, and CEO of the SVGTCCU Ltd, will also speak at the trade show.

Attendees will also hear from farmers who have adopted this new equipment into their farms, as well as farmers who would have been able to expand and enhance their farms with a loan from SVGTTCU Ltd.