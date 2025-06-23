SVGTU applauds outstanding CPEA success across SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) congratulates the students, their teachers and parents and or guardians on the success at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) as released by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) through the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation.

Special commendation to those schools which have emerged in the top places/positions and especially the remarkable performance of Thomas George, a student from the School for Children with Special Needs Kingstown.

We salute our dedicated teachers and other stakeholders who have collaborated towards the success of our students.

To those who didn’t succeed, there is still the opportunity to work harder and smarter.