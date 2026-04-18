SVPSC Launches Youth Video Challenge with Cash Prizes

South Windward Police Youth Club Launches Youth-driven Competition

The South Windward Police Youth Club has launched a youth-driven competition aimed at tackling crime through creativity.

The initiative is inviting participants ages 12 to 19 to produce short anti-crime videos for a chance to win cash prizes while promoting positive changes.

Participants are required to create 30 to 60-second videos promoting anti-crime messages and a more peaceful St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Once submitted, the videos will be uploaded to social media platforms, where public engagement, likes and shares will play a major role in determining the winners.

The social media campaign is designed to raise awareness and spark healthy competition among young people.

The organisers note that beyond the prizes, the real focus is on competition as a tool to inspire expression, influence peers, and counter negative trends, unlike traditional essay or poetry contests, this competition taps directly into the digital habits of young people.

This competitive element is intentional as organisers believe that by leveraging social media, they can create a space where positive messaging competes with the very influences that often contribute to youth violence, including online trends and peer pressure linked to rival groups such as the so-called “six” and “seven” factions.



The competition officially runs from April 18 to May 10, giving entrants roughly one month to submit their videos and rally support online. Entries will also be judged by a panel, with combined scores determining the top three winners.

Cash prizes have already been confirmed: EC$500 for first place, EC$300 for second, and EC$200 for third. Organisers are also seeking additional sponsorship to expand the prize pool and offer consolation awards.



So far, at least one corporate entity has stepped forward to support the initiative, with organisers urging more businesses and individuals to get involved. Participants must reside in the South Windward area and be enrolled in an educational institution.