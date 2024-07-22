Swift Police Response Foils Armed Robbery at GECCU

Foiled Armed Robbery at GECCU Branch in South Rivers: Five Arrested

In a swift and targeted operation, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) successfully foiled an armed robbery at the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU) branch in South Rivers. The intervention, led by Superintendent of Police Mr. Hezran Ballantyne and his team of officers, prevented what could have been a mass casualty incident.

On July 16, 2024, around 3:05 PM, armed masked bandits entered the GECCU building with the intention of committing an offence(s). While in the building they encountered police officers who promptly took action. The suspects fired shots at the officers, who returned fire. The assailants fled the scene but were later apprehended with the help of vigilant community members. A 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Following the incident, police arrested and charged five individuals:

– Erasto Dasilva, a 26-year-old bartender from Canouan

– Lemar “Chak” Isaacs, a 22-year-old from McKies Hill

– Esroy “Pirate” Jeffers, a 28-year-old from Buccament

– Rakiesha Joseph, a 24-year-old from Layou

-Sharome Dopwell, a 21-year-old from Paul’s Avenue

The suspects face multiple charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition, using a firearm in the commission of a robbery, attempting murder, armed robbery, and property damage. The property damage includes two metal and glass doors, a deadbolt lock, and a skylight, all belonging to GECCU.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on July 19, 2024, where they pleaded not guilty to all charges. They were remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned to July 29, 2024, for a bail review.

The successful apprehension of the suspects was a collaborative effort between the police and the South Rivers community. The RSVGPF extends its heartfelt gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support in ensuring the safety and security of our communities and nation at large.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with further information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Contact numbers for the police are as follows:

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force remains committed to maintaining law and order and appreciates the public’s continued support.