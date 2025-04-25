Swiss Expedition Vessel M/Y Prometej Arrives in St Vincent

On March 22nd, BlueCruise launched an 18-month expedition of exploration, research, and personal transformation aboard the historic icebreaker super-yacht M/Y Prometej.

Led by Dr. Tobias Reichmuth, entrepreneur, longevity investor, and well- known for his role on Shark Tank Switzerland (Höhle der Löwen), alongside Aleksandra Jovanovic, a Geneva-based commodity trader and wellbeing entrepreneur, the journey brings together scientists, experts, and guests to examine the truths and myths of the Blue Zones™ — regions renowned for their exceptional longevity.

For years, the five Blue Zones™ have been celebrated as places where people live the longest and healthiest lives. However, recent scrutiny has raised questions—could statistical errors or missing records have led to exaggerated claims? BlueCruise seeks to investigate these questions while also identifying the most effective longevity practices.

The expedition will navigate some of the world’s most remote and extreme regions, including the Northwest Passage, Antarctica, Easter Island, and all five Blue Zones™, to uncover the secrets of extending healthspan and improving quality of life.

A Personalized Approach to Longevity

BlueCruise is more than an exploration of the world — it is an exploration of personal longevity potential. Every participant will undergo comprehensive health diagnostics and receive personalized wellness strategies through a collaboration between Ayun’s medical diagnostics and Powercube’s expertise in nutrition and physical training.

Onboard, Merlin Dettwiler, the longevity chef of M/Y Prometej, will craft customized meal plans tailored to each guest’s unique health profile. The yacht is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance longevity, including a Technogym -equipped gym, steam bath & sauna, an IHHT machine for altitude training, and red-light therapy equipment.

Additionally, AVEA and KAEX will provide longevity supplements and performance-enhancing drinks for both guests and the nine-member crew.

Strategic Partners Supporting BlueCruise

BlueCruise is made possible through partnerships with leading companies in health, wellness, sustainability, and yacht management. Ocean Independence, renowned for their expertise in yacht management, will support operations, while Amundsen Sports will ensure that Prometej is properly equipped for the coldest regions of the world. Uniforms for the crew are provided by Ethical Yacht Wear, limiting the footprint of BlueCruise.

About BlueCruise