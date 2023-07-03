‘Sylvia’ the Beloved Jaguar passes away at Belize Zoo

Sylvia the jaguar, who had been a member of the Belize Zoo and Tropical Education Center’s family since 2017, has died.

The zoo recalls Sylvia originally came to stay with them when they received an urgent call from inhabitants of Sylvestre Village in northern Belize about a jaguar that had murdered and eaten many dogs, as caught on camera traps.

Some residents were justifiably outraged, but they also desired a non-lethal response.

The female jaguar was rescued by the Belize Zoo and named “Sylvia” to honor the community that wanted to save her. A comprehensive examination revealed that she was missing a canine and had dental problems in her bottom teeth.

After significant veterinary care and recuperation, Sylvia eventually became one of the Zoo’s jaguar ambassadors, touching the lives of thousands of visitors, including many from her previous “backyard.”

According to the zoo, Sylvia’s difficult start in life and aging eventually caught up with her, and she died in the forest in the sky due to renal failure. Sylvia was probably older than 12 years old.

The Belize Zoo has stated that it will never forget this charming cat and her significant influence on so many people.