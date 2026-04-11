System outages to impact BOSVG card transactions

Upcoming Banking Service Interruptions Scheduled for Mid-April

Bank of Saint Vincent has announced scheduled maintenance that will temporarily disrupt various banking services, including ATM access and card transactions, on April 12 and April 17, 2026.

The first maintenance window is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.. During this three-hour period, customers will be unable to use ATMs or Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. Additionally, both debit and credit card transactions will be unavailable at local and international merchants.

A second service interruption will occur later in the week on Friday, April 17, 2026, between 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.. Throughout this four-hour timeframe, credit card transactions and card inquiry services will be offline.

The institution has apologized for the temporary inconvenience, assuring customers that they are actively working to minimize the downtime and restore full functionality as promptly as possible.

Customers with questions or immediate concerns regarding the outages are encouraged to contact the Card Services team by calling 784-452-4340 or by emailing [email protected].