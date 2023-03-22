T.I.R.L says court ruling on vaccine mandate is a victory for liberty of conscience

The Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty Inc. (T.I.R.L.) applauds and celebrates the recent court ruling in St. Vincent and the Grenadines made by Justice Esco Henry on March 13th, 2023, in favour of public servants, police and teachers. The workers were wrongfully dismissed over a year ago by the ULP administration’s anti-conscience, persecutive ‘vaccine’ mandate.

We thank YHWH-God for inspiring the judge to rule for the protection of God-given and constitutionally protected rights and freedoms. The court rightfully declared that the dismissal of the workers was “unlawful, unconstitutional, ultra vires, disproportionate and tainted by procedural impropriety.” Consequently, the reckless rules of the SR&O 28 of 2021 are in violation of the people’s constitutional rights and are therefore “void”. The workers have not ceased to be officers of the state and the court has directed the government to treat them accordingly. They are entitled to full pay owed to them and all attending benefits including damages for such serious constitutional breaches made by the government.

TIRL has always maintained and propagated that the government’s tyrannical actions were not only unconstitutional but against inalienable, God-ordained rights and freedoms of the people, namely the right to liberty of Conscience. We have shown that government has no authority to dictate what we must put in our God owned bodies. In consistent pursuit of our mission as a human rights’ education services provider, we have emphasized that our God-given conscience must be protected and left free of any governmental authority or human enactment. Additionally, we have warned of the dangers of putting the dangerous jab into your body, which is the temple of God. We call the jab a ‘mexcine’ and a ‘pharmaceutical mortality solution’. It is not a real vaccine and it has caused adverse effects in millions, including death. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Events Reports, as at March 10, 2023, informed us that there have been more than one million adverse events with over 34 thousand deaths. https://openvaers.com/covid-data . VAERS only captures 1-10% of actual events, thus the real figure is almost 100 times higher than reported.

TIRL will continue to educate against the misinformation and disinformation spread by callous individuals, organizations and governments. Mexcines do not save lives. They do not stop infection nor transmission nor do they stop hospitalization and death. We call on the government of SVG to stop its lawlessness and to obey the court’s order immediately, and to desist from treating the workers with spite in the face of the court ruling. We call upon them to stop slavishly following WHO, PAHO and CARPHA and the exhortations of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

TIRL pledges to continue to be vigilant, encouraging our fellow citizens to always choose to “obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29). We congratulate the teachers, police, public servants, unions and the lawyers for standing up against tyranny and for standing in defense of right. For inalienable rights and freedoms, the struggle goes on!