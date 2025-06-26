Tackling water challenges: SVG’s path to sustainability

ENHANCING WATER SUPPLY AND SUSTAINABILITY

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Hon. St. Clair Jimmy Prince says the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), in collaboration with the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), has adopted several critical strategies to enhance water supply and sustainability, especially in the wake of recent disasters.

Minister Prince was speaking today at the opening ceremony of the Eight Biennial Caribbean Water Operators Conference being held at Beachcombers Hotel.

Minister Prince stressed that the global and regional context for water sustainability is increasingly complex, shaped by climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, and international supply chain disruptions.

He said that SVG is coming out of what he calls a “special period” which includes the pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruptions, and Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and these events have tested our systems but have also pushed us to become more resilient.

“The region has experienced the full spectrum of possible occurrences owing to climate change, from the increased frequency and intensity of adverse weather systems to the prevalence of droughts,” Minister Prince said.

The Minister noted that while mainland St. Vincent has relative water abundance, the Grenadines face unique vulnerabilities due to limited freshwater sources and as such, the CWSA has adopted several critical strategies to enhance supply and sustainability, especially in the wake of recent disasters.

Among them are technological advancements, smart metering, groundwater harvesting, emergency water supply to the Grenadines and desalination.

“This conference is not just about highlighting our challenges, but sharing solutions, technologies, and strategies that empower operators and safeguard our water future,” Minister Prince said.

The three-day conference will feature exhibitions, technical presentations, and networking sessions aimed at advancing regional collaboration, innovation, and sustainable water management practices. It brings together regional experts, operators, and stakeholders in the water sector to address the urgent challenges and innovations facing water utilities across the Caribbean.