Taipei, Kingstown Establish Sister-City Relationship

AGREEMENT SIGNED TO FOSTER CLOSER TIES BETWEEN TAIPEI CITY AND KINGSTOWN

This morning, St Vincent and the Grenadines signed a joint statement on the establishing of a Sister-City Relationship between Taipei City and Kingstown. The signing ceremony took place at Le Méridien Taipei, 10:30 a.m., after Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves met and held discussions with the Mayor of Taipei Dr Wayne Chiang.

The signing was done by St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to Taiwan H.E Andrea Bowman and witnessed by Parliamentary Secretary Senator Shackell Bobb. Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was a special witness to the signing as well.

Mayor Chiang, in delivering remarks, indicated his pleasure to sign the joint statement and announced that immediately there will be scholarships on offer for Vincentians to learn Mandarin in Taipei.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves also delivered remarks, expressing contentment in the occasion and inviting citizens of Taipei to visit St Vincent to further consolidate relations. The establishing of Sister-City Relationship between Taipei City and Kingstown will focus on specific areas of cooperation for mutual benefit, in education, cultural exchange, economic development and financial cooperation, tourism promotion among others.