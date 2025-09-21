Taiwan hands over agricultural machines to SVG

On behalf of the People and Government of Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Fan formally handed over a comprehensive range of professional equipment and agricultural resources, including four chilling rooms, four washing and grading machines, four chamber vacuum sealers, and two tractors, to the Ministry of Agriculture of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. These machines will be equipped at the agricultural centers in Orange Hill, La Croix, Langley Park, and Lauders.

This project was launched shortly after Ambassador Fan assumed her duties two years ago, aiming to introduce modern solutions and enhancing efficiency through Taiwan’s agricultural experience. With upgraded facilities, advanced machinery, and specialized training, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has enhanced its post-harvest handling capacity, ensuring higher quality and a more consistent supply of key crops such as cabbage, tomatoes, sweet peppers, and cucumbers.

Capacity-building was the cornerstone of the initiative. Together, the Ministry and the Taiwan Technical Mission conducted nine training workshops and eleven field demonstrations, equipping hundreds of farmers with practical skills in cultivation, packaging, and post-harvest handling. Farmers also received training on the operation and maintenance of the new equipment to ensure long-term sustainability.

Taiwan is proud to stand with SVG in championing youth empowerment. For the next stage, both governments will focus on the Young Farmers’ Training Project. This initiative will introduce 75 young farmers to advanced smart-agriculture techniques, including IoT Solution, plant factories, greenhouses and vertical cultivation. Ambassador Fan encouraged the young agriculture enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to participate in this transformation and to help build a sustainable and thriving society.

Minister Saboto Caesar expressed his gratitude for Taiwan’s long-standing support, and highlighted his vision for advancing agricultural development, with a focus on strengthening food security, boosting local production, and improving livelihoods

across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He expressed his hope that the nation’s agriculture will thrive, building greater resilience, establishing sustainable market mechanisms, and creating an enabling and rewarding environment for young farmers.

Chief Kevin Lin of Taiwan Technical Mission here also extends heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Agriculture, TaiwanICDF, CARDI, IICA, the World Bank, and the World Vegetable Centre for their dedication and hard work. Together, we are laying the foundation for a healthier, happier, and more prosperous future for both countries.

During the handover ceremony, many farmers expressed their sincere appreciation to Ambassador Fan for Taiwan’s steadfast support and dedication. Taiwan and SVG enjoy enduring relationships rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a deep commitment to the well-being of our people.