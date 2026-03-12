Deputy Prime Minister St. Clair Leacock has announced plans to seek international aid from Taiwan to bolster the nation’s public safety infrastructure and youth engagement initiatives.

During a recent consultation on school violence, the Minister of National Security detailed a strategy to acquire a new fleet of vehicles and technology for the police, cadet corps, and crime prevention agencies.

A primary focus of this initiative is the revival of the D.A.R.E. programme, reflecting a policy shift toward “front-loading” resources into preventative education rather than incarceration.

Leacock emphasised that by properly equipping law enforcement and supporting faith-based and youth organisations, the government can demand higher performance standards and better maintain order.

The administration aims to foster character development and social redemption to curb rising concerns regarding criminal activity and community instability.