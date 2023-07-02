Fiona H.C. Fan, the director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney, will be Taiwan’s new ambassador to St. Vincent.

Fan will replace current Ambassador H.E. Peter Sha-Li LAN, who has held the post since September 2021.

Sha-Li LAN time in St. Vincent was historic in nature as the island went through Hurricane Elsa, the La Soufriere eruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Excellency’s time also saw the Women’s Empowerment Programme take flight.