Taiwan-Backs ‘Big Push’ for St Vincent TVET Program

The St Vincent government has announced a transformative agenda for the nation’s youth, centering on a “big push” for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the creation of a national Innovation Hub. Speaking after his return from a high-level state visit to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister Godwin Friday characterized the current vocational programs as “simply inadequate” to meet the needs of a modern economy or the aspirations of young Vincentians.

The Prime Minister highlighted a stark economic contradiction: while youth unemployment remains high estimated at 20% to 30%—the country is still forced to import skilled workers for major construction projects. To bridge this gap, Friday called for a “transformative” approach to TVET rather than mere incremental improvements.

“We need to have a big push on technical and vocational education,” Friday asserted, noting that Taiwanese officials expressed significant interest in supporting this shift. One proposed initiative involves attracting skilled young professionals from Taiwan to St. Vincent to share their expertise and help “jumpstart” local TVET industries.

A key component of this empowerment strategy involves providing young Vincentians with direct international experience. Beyond traditional university scholarships, the Prime Minister discussed establishing shorter-term technical and vocational internships in Taiwan.

These internships, lasting anywhere from six months to two years, would allow youth to work within Taiwanese companies—such as the high-end shipping and yacht-building firms the delegation visited—to learn specialized skills from the ground up. Friday expressed excitement about this “transfer of knowledge,” stating that young people will benefit directly from these newly forged partnerships.

To foster entrepreneurship, the government plans to establish an Innovation Hub a dedicated center where young people can converge to share ideas and take creative risks.

“A good idea can come from anywhere,” the Prime Minister remarked, emphasizing that the hub would provide the dynamism and leadership necessary to help young entrepreneurs take their concepts “to the limit.” The initiative is expected to draw on support from the Vincentian diaspora in the United States to provide mentorship and guidance.