Taiwan Celebrates National Day Amid Historic Democratic Milestone

Today is the National Day of the Republic of China, and while we gather every year to celebrate the nation’s birthday, this year is an especially significant one.

It is a historic year for Taiwan’s democratization.

One month ago, September 10, was the historic date when the number of days Taiwan had spent free from martial law officially surpassed the number of days endured under its stifling rule. This signifies that we have parted entirely from an authoritarian regime and its shadow, and have ushered in a democratic future full of hope.

We will not forget the blood and tears of those who united to defend against aggression, nor will we forget the selfless sacrifices of past generations in pursuit of democracy and freedom, granting sovereignty to the people. Those stories, which have become woven into the fabric of our land, are our collective memory.

Democratic Taiwan, forged through untold hardships, is what most clearly positions the 23 million people of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu in this world. Taiwan is a beacon of democracy in Asia. For every person still living in darkness under authoritarian rule, we forever shine the light of hope.

This year also saw Taiwan’s rise.

Nations around the world are suffering drastic changes and challenges, and Taiwan is no exception. In addition to the Russia-Ukraine war, turmoil in the Middle East, and China’s continued military expansion, the United States’ tariff policy has delivered a blow to economies and industries alike.

But the people of Taiwan are still on their feet. And not only that – this year’s economic performance greatly impressed the global community. According to the Asian Development Bank’s latest report, Taiwan’s economic growth rate this year leapt from 3.3 to 5.1 percent, leading the Four Asian Tigers and surpassing China.

Taiwanese exports have continued to reach record highs, and employment is at its best in 25 years. Our stock market has also risen for six consecutive months, hitting an all-time high of 27,301 points. Taiwan’s market capitalization has topped US$3 trillion, making our stock market the world’s eighth largest, and foreign exchange reserves surpassed US$600 billion for the first time, setting a new record.

In the midst of adversity, we remain undaunted. In the midst of challenges, we grow ever stronger. These are achievements that the people of Taiwan made together. Let us all celebrate them!

These impressive economic accomplishments also reflect the stellar record of Taiwan’s semiconductor, ICT, electronic component, and other leading industries. Their advantageous position in the global supply chain is the result of long-term key policies for the development of technological and manufacturing capabilities, unique business models, and government-led science parks. This is a monumental industrial achievement forged by decades of combined efforts, and it belongs to all the people of Taiwan.

As president, it is my mission to protect these valuable assets and use them to boost Taiwan’s and even worldwide industrial and economic growth, helping to create even better lives for people in Taiwan and around the world. This is also the direction Taiwan is taking.

Of course, we will certainly not ignore the formidable challenges in this time of global change, and the risks they pose to different industries, different fields, and groups of different backgrounds.

Many of the champions, traditional industries, and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) leading Taiwan’s economic growth from behind the scenes are facing the pressure of the digital and net-zero transition. Many workers feel concerned and uneasy about job opportunities, salaries, commodity prices, and cost of living in the face of the AI wave. Farmers are also being impacted by an aging rural population and market liberalization.

The government will not take these challenges lightly, and will not ignore the impact they have on each and every citizen. It is our responsibility to put our full effort into assisting traditional industries, MSMEs, working families, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries.

Therefore, in addition to having proposed a 93-billion-NT-dollar tariff impact support plan to help enterprises, workers, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries weather this difficult time, the government will also be investing tens of billions of dollars each year to help MSMEs introduce AI into their work so they can move toward digital and net-zero upgrading and transformation and address challenges. For traditional machine tools, screws and nuts, and other industries that are facing difficulties, we will also be proposing separate countermeasures to actively help boost competitiveness and expand the market.

My fellow citizens, times of change are also times of opportunity. Taiwan’s economic performance is clear for all to see, and our key position in the global supply chain can neither be challenged nor replaced.

In the face of change, we must not doubt ourselves or waver, but seize opportunities with confidence and bravely follow through. We must not be complacent or turn back, but even more proactively forge ahead in the world. A Taiwan that is certain will serve as an important, reliable, and steady force for an uncertain world.

Moving ahead, we will adopt three major strategies in order to ensure the Republic of China Taiwan’s competitive advantage:

First, we will expand investment in Taiwan.

Our Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan have yielded substantial results. Investment has surpassed NT$2.5 trillion, creating over 160,000 job opportunities. In July, the Executive Yuan extended the programs to 2027 while also expanding applicable industries and eligibility to include overseas Taiwanese businesses worldwide and foreign investing enterprises. The government is continuing to optimize the investment environment, adding NT$720 billion in new loans to attract investment in Taiwan and bring in an estimated NT$1.2 trillion in capital and 80,000 more job opportunities.

Besides having good work, we should also have good lives. With this in mind, the government launched the Trillion NT Dollar Investment National Development Plan to encourage copious investment of private capital in public infrastructure through innovative public-private partnerships. It expands funding for construction while at the same time promoting critical infrastructure projects across counties and cities nationwide, in areas such as water, electricity, housing, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and transportation. This will help meet local residents’ needs so they can live happy lives, and enable industries and spheres of living to develop in a complementary way so that we can achieve our goal of a balanced Taiwan.

Second, we will deepen international economic and trade cooperation, and expand our global presence.

This year, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, under the framework of our Enhanced Trade Partnership arrangement, additionally signed three pillar arrangements in investment, digital trade, and energy and net-zero. This marks a new milestone for Taiwan-UK economic and trade relations, showing our mutual commitment to high international trade standards and laying the foundation for cooperation in technology, advanced manufacturing, and other strategic industries.

Moving ahead, Taiwan will sign bilateral economic and trade cooperation agreements with even more friends and allies while upholding the principle of mutual benefits. We will also actively engage in reciprocal tariff negotiations with the US to secure a reasonable rate, resolve the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US, and deepen industrial cooperation. This will enable Taiwan’s economic development to become more globally connected and thereby make great strides.

Third, we are building a chain of “guardian mountains” to shore up Taiwan’s industrial capabilities.

In this digital age, we will implement 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives. In addition to helping make Taiwan one of the world’s top five computing centers, we will also invest more vigorously in R&D in three key technological fields: quantum technology, silicon photonics, and robotics. This will facilitate the introduction of AI tools in different sectors and professions, and promote the application of AI in various fields, helping Taiwan move toward an era of comprehensive smart technology and continue to maintain its leading position in global tech development.

We are also building Taiwan into a hub in Asia for asset management. This will not only help retain trillions in Taiwanese capital, but attract investment in Taiwan with international capital, promoting growth in the financial industry, creating quality job opportunities, and strengthening Taiwan.

The biopharmaceutical industry is a key national industry and has thus been included in our National Project of Hope. We are also developing toward greater use of precision health in health maintenance, preventive medicine, diagnosis, treatment, and care, giving our nation durable competitiveness and advancing the well-being of our people.

Next year, our National Infectious Diseases Bank will be completed, and Taiwan will continue stepping up its cooperation with other countries in the field of biotechnology. Through our program for investment in smart healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, with its budget of NT$10 billion, we will encourage more firms to invest in innovative R&D, expand investment, and move the biomedical industry toward becoming a trillion-NT-dollar industry, which will be one more guardian mountain for our nation.

My fellow citizens, Taiwan is for all the people of Taiwan. We are well aware that no matter how impressive our economic performance may be, we must not overlook anyone on this land. The fruits of our economic growth should be enjoyed by all our people. Good numbers should translate into good lives, with no one left behind.

Helping our citizens stay healthy, nurturing young talent, creating an even better environment for the younger generation, and providing greater support for young families is the government’s absolute responsibility.

The Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan, launched this year, is improving the medical environment and system overall and will ensure higher quality healthcare services for all citizens. Also this year, we officially established the Ministry of Sports, ushering in a new era of sports for all, competitive sports, and professional sports. With this new ministry, we aim to ensure that all athletes receive full national support so that they can pursue their dreams on the global stage, winning national glory.

In addition, to support our young people, we are providing free tuition for high schools and vocational schools, and an NT$35,000 annual tuition subsidy for students of private junior colleges, colleges, and universities. Our Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, which supports young people aged 15 to 30 in pursuing their dreams abroad, is officially underway.

Moreover, for renters, the government provides NT$30 billion in annual rent subsidies. Unmarried renters with an annual income below NT$626,000, families of four with a combined annual income below NT$1.641 million, and households with three generations living together with a combined annual income below NT$2.1245 million will be exempt from individual income tax.

We will also provide even greater support to the young parents in our society. In addition to promoting version 2.0 of our national childcare policy for ages 0–6, with increased childcare allowances and expanded childcare subsidies, starting next year, the government will provide an increased birth subsidy of NT$100,000 per child.

Nor do our senior citizens need to worry. Next year, with the launch of Long-Term Care 3.0, the government will work hard to ensure that all seniors receive more convenient, more comprehensive care.

Our goal is to ensure that all to whom the nation belongs – our children, young people, parents, and grandparents – receive better care so that they can face the future with greater confidence.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The lessons of World War II are still fresh in our memory. The ambitions of the aggressors in that conflict caused widespread devastation and loss of life. In today’s world, authoritarianism continues to expand and the international order faces severe challenges. Regional order in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and South China Sea, and even the security of the entire first island chain, are under serious threat.

Democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. As such, Taiwan will work to uphold the status quo, ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and promote the prosperous development of the region.

We look forward to the day when China can take responsibility as a major power and cease its distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and historical World War II documents. We also hope it will renounce the use of force or coercion to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait so that we can jointly maintain the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. Looking back at World War II, we see that so many experienced the suffering of war and the pain of invasion. We should learn from these lessons and ensure that the tragedies of history are never repeated.

The outcomes of that conflict tell us that aggression fails, unity prevails, and that peace is won through strength. I want to declare to our citizens and the international community: At the end of this year, we will be proposing a special budget for national defense. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and will reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, showing our determination to safeguard the nation.

The increase in defense spending has a purpose; it is a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defense industries. Through our new defense budget, we aim to achieve three major goals:

First, we will accelerate our building of the T-Dome, establish a rigorous air defense system in Taiwan with multi-layered defense, high-level detection, and effective interception, and weave a safety net for Taiwan to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Second, we will advance the integration of high-tech and AI technologies to build a smart defense combat system, maximizing effective deterrence for our asymmetric strategy.

Third, we will continue to invest in innovative defense technologies and collaborate with the military industries of advanced nations to bolster our defense industry capabilities. We will strengthen our domestic supply chains through local R&D, design, and manufacturing. This will enable Taiwan to accelerate industry upgrades, enhance the resilience of our military equipment, and boost the capacity of our defense industry. In that way, Taiwan, becoming a trusted security partner for our friends and allies, can jointly avoid the red supply chain and foster trust in defense among free and democratic countries, while building a robust line of defense to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy.

We are determined to maintain peace through strength. We firmly believe that strength is not obtained through military strength alone, but must also rely on resilience throughout society.

Over the past year, through the efforts of the Office of the President Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, we have built up greater strength between the government and private sector, and between the central and local governments. We have integrated disaster prevention and defense to strengthen military-civilian cooperation. We have also continued to strengthen resilience in civilian training, energy, healthcare, information and communications networks, and finance, comprehensively enhancing our ability to respond to various crises.

I want to emphasize that building societal defense and resilience requires every ounce of effort. Last month, we released our updated national public safety guide, which includes strategies for responding to various natural disasters and even extreme scenarios such as a military invasion. We plan to gradually ensure that each and every household has access to this safety guide, because only when all of society participates and learns to help themselves and one another can Taiwan develop greater resilience to face all kinds of challenges.

My fellow citizens, over the past year, we have faced numerous challenges together, but the people of Taiwan never give up hope. Whenever a crisis arises, we always see numerous Taiwanese standing on the frontline, selflessly dedicating themselves to the nation they love.

Just last month we saw two very moving scenes. The first was at the UN General Assembly held in New York, where many members of the overseas Taiwanese community raised money and launched a fundraising campaign to light up Times Square with advertisements to “Chip in with Taiwan,” promoting Taiwan’s participation, and advocating that we are “Better Together.” It touched the hearts of people around the world.

The second was the tens of thousands of volunteers who, after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster, slipped on their rain boots, shouldered their shovels, and traveled great distances to provide relief to help the affected residents of Hualien return to normal life as soon as possible.

These “superheroes with shovels” did more than dig out heavy mud and sludge to help disaster victims return home; these heroes also uncovered a light – a light of hope that warmed every heart it touched. More than that, they proved the remarkable resilience of the Taiwanese people and their resolve to protect our homeland in the face of crisis.

Now, let us all thank these superheroes of disaster relief, who come from all walks of life and from all over the country, as well as friends from abroad and the military, police, firefighters, and central and local government personnel who devoted themselves to the relief effort.

This spontaneous nationwide movement is absolutely unique in the world, and for that the world will remember: Taiwan, that small mountainous country, is truly compassionate, and truly great!

Moving forward, I will continue to lead the country, hearts united, without fear of hardship or challenge, bravely, toward an even better tomorrow.

Let’s keep going, Taiwan! Let’s keep going, Republic of China! Let’s keep going, Republic of China Taiwan! Thank you.