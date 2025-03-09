TX Foundation’s USD 110,000 Donation Boosts Education in SVG

On February 27th, 2025, the Taiwan-based charitable organization “TX Foundation” (慈行基金會) held a series of ceremonies under the leadership of its president, Mrs. Liza Lin. Together with CEO Ms. Freda Miriklis and secretary Ms. Anna Hsieh, they attended three ceremonies: the completion of a culinary vocational classroom and equipment at West St. George Secondary School; donation of assistive devices for visually-impaired at Fair Hall Governmental School; a science laboratory and equipment inauguration ceremony at Troumaca Ontario Secondary School. The total value of the donations amounted to nearly USD 110,000.

Hon. Curtis King, Minister of Education, along with H.E. Fiona Fan, Ambassador of R.O.C. (Taiwan) to SVG co-hosted these three ceremonies, which were attended by senior educational officers as well as the principals and hundreds of teachers and students from three schools. Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Social Development and Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, respectively attended the ceremony at West St. George Secondary School and Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, witnessing the donations.

Ambassador Fan expressed appreciation for the charitable efforts of the TX Foundation in retrofitting classrooms and donating educational equipment. She emphasized that this Taiwanese foundation helps to foster mutual understanding and interaction between the people of Taiwan and SVG. The bilateral friendship will endure, and she encouraged the students and faculty of the schools to actively apply for Taiwanese government scholarships to pursue degrees in Taiwan in the future.

Minister King appreciated that TX Foundation practically improved the education in SVG in representation of SVG government. He underscored the importance of technical and vocation educational training (TVET), hoping students to acquire proficiency in a particular field through education. He believed students from these three schools would keep TX Foundation in mind when using classrooms and equipment.

The TX Foundation has previously made donations to schools and hospitals in Asia, South America, the Caribbean, and Africa. Last year, they headed to the Caribbean, announcing projects of donating educational equipment in countries such as Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The classroom retrofitting and equipment donations in Saint Vincent were part of this project.