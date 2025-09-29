Taiwan urges global community to embrace its role in achieving 2030 agenda

Chip in with Taiwan in the Collective Pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

As the United Nations ushers in its 80th anniversary and there are merely 5 more years for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is a crucial moment for the international community to reflect on the achievements made and gaps to be filled. Right here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Republic of China (Taiwan) has been working with the Government in a wide range of fields in our concerted efforts.

Taiwan has been actively collaborating with the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in achieving the SDGs. In the agricultural sector, we aim at introducing modern solutions and enhancing efficiency to improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture, which is in line with SDG 2. In response to SDG 3, the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH) is an example that will help transform local healthcare system and improve access to medical service for those most in need.

In terms of education, the Taiwan Scholarship and youth empowerment programs have been assisting Vincentian youth in their pursuit for higher education and transition to become part of the workforce, in accordance with SDG 4. When it comes to information technology, we are committed to promote IT advancement with our allies through bilateral cooperation projects, as part of our joint effort in achieving SDG 9.

As the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is taking place almost concurrently with the UN General Assembly, it is worth mentioning Taiwan’s endeavor such as incorporating the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) into domestic law, as well as launching the sustainable aviation fuel pilot program as our determination towards net-zero. Even as we are not included in the ICAO meetings and mechanism, Taiwan still takes concrete actions in contributing to sustainable development of the global aviation industry.

In a rapidly changing world where challenges transcend borders, leaving Taiwan out will be missing a significant jigsaw. However, it is regrettable that despite Taiwan has shown time and again that we are willing to work with international partners, our participation in the United Nations system has been gravely hindered by China’s distortion and misrepresentation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758. How could a resolution which never mentioned Taiwan be used to constrain Taiwan? Only the democratically elected government of Taiwan can represent its 23 million people in the UN system and other international organizations.

As the world faces hybrid challenges from conflicts, disinformation to authoritarian regimes’ gray-zone tactics, Taiwan stands ready to defend the common values of freedom, democracy and human rights cherished here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and by our like-minded partners. Taiwan is committed to uphold the rule-based international order through the global democratic values chain and actively advances the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project, to promote mutually beneficial development.

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly this year is themed “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” Taiwan is right here working with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and in many other corners on the world map. We are calling on the United Nations and the international community to chip in with Taiwan, as in our collective pursuit of “leaving no one behind” and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, we can do better together.

By H. E. Fiona Huei-Chun FAN,

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines