This country continues to see tangible benefits from its close relationship with the Republic of China On Taiwan. So says Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel as he spoke at a ceremony on Friday 26, to unveil a new plaque for the Biotechnology Center at Orange Hill.

Giving remarks Minister Daniel said since establishing relations some 40 years ago Taiwan has continued play a role in the development of the agriculture sector here.

He said among the many achievers Taiwan had assisted this country to become self sufficient in pork production and St Vincent and the Grenadines will soon begin exporting pork.

Minister Daniel added that though the sector faces many challenges, research organisations must collaborate on programmes designed to address issues such as pests and diseases.

Also giving remarks was the Chief Agriculture Officer Renato Gumbs who thanked Taiwan for its work in areas such as banana production, work which continues to bear fruit.

Gumbs added that the Biotechnology Center at Orange Hill hoss the best tissue culture lab in the region , a lab which exports planting material across the region.

Meanwhile Secretary General of the Taiwan ICDF, Dr Chao Cheng Li said Taiwan is delighted to pass on knowledge and technology which can transform the sector.

He said the work at Orange Hill is an example of what can be achieved when two countries work together.

The Unveiling Ceremony forms part of the Challenges and Responses to Agriculture Development in the Caribbean project. The ceremony follows an all-day forum held on Thursday April 25, where discussions were held on the way forward for Agriculture in the Caribbean.