Ambassador Fan praises St Vincent’s leadership & commitment to Taiwan

Taiwan diplomats hold 112th National Day celebrations in St Vincent

In St. Vincent (SVG), Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan joined Deputy Governor-General Dawn Smith, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Justice Brian Cottle, Speaker of Parliament Rochelle Forde, and over 200 dignitaries and friends to commemorate the 112th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Ambassador Fan in her remarks said that, despite its small geographical size, SVG has achieved significant success on the global stage under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Her Excellency Fan stated that the alliance has offered both nations growth and prosperity since diplomatic relations were established.

“The people of Taiwan are very appreciative of St. Vincent’s ongoing call for Taiwan to join international organizations. During the recent tension in the Straits, Prime Minister Gonsalves trip to Taiwan and his show of resolve with the people of my homeland have won him a great place in the hearts of my fellow countrymen”.

Fan noted that it is critical to emphasize Taiwan’s commitment to creating even greater cooperation with St. Vincent, and that her government will continue to establish better partnerships and bilateral cooperation to enhance people’s lives in a variety of fields, benefiting people in both countries.

Speaking at the celebration, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that Taiwan and SVG have a partnership for all times, based on respect and many other characteristics that have predisposed both nations to this strategic alliance.

Gonsalves urged people who had abandoned the partnership to return, saying that the opposition’s purpose if they gained power was to switch to mainland China.

Takeaways from Ambassador Fan’s Speech

Agriculture

”In the realm of agriculture, our collaboration has yielded innovative solutions that have fortified food security, transformed local agriculture and sustainable industry, and promoted impulse substitution. The start of our two new projects focusing on vegetable post-harvest handling and lifestyle rearing stands as a testimony to our shared vision”.

Infrastructure

”Infrastructure development has been a key focus of our partnership, with contributions to projects such as the Marriott Hotel, Kingstown Port Modernization, the New Modern Parliament, and the court house. This year we also embark on the National Secondary Road Repair Programme, a significant initiative that will enhance transportation infrastructure within St. Vincent and the Grenadines, thus stimulating economic growth and creating jobs”.

Public Health

”The ongoing project for enhancement of the Public Health Emergency Response System is a testament to our commitment to public health. This initiative equips healthcare workers with the knowledge and skills needed for emergency situations and extends to police personnel, firefighters, and prison officers, ensuring the safety and well-being of local communities”.

Education, training, and jobs for youths

“Education is a cornerstone of progress. Taiwan has been presenting bursaries to 11,000 Vincentian students, providing scholarships. Providing scholarships for 269 outstanding individuals to study in Taiwan. This year, the scholarship recipients reached a record height of 33 students. We have invited 50 officials from government sectors this year to Taiwan for capacity building. Our commitment is also reflected in programs like YES, SETH, and OnSite, which empower young people to overcome the challenges of our ever-evolving world”.

Empowering Women

“Working alongside the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Our collaboration to empower women through vocational training courses and business consultation has been a resounding success. We enable more individuals to unlock their potential for the overall resilience and readiness of our community for the tourism boom that lies ahead”.

Security

“Our active collaboration in the field of information and communication technology has also extended to the implementation of CCTV systems, and we are dedicated to furthering these initiatives to ensure that the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have access to the latest technology and can fully participate in the digital age”.