Will election in St Vincent cost Taiwan another Caribbean ally?

Taiwan has moved to reassure diplomatic stability with St Vincent and the Grenadines, expressing confidence in maintaining their long-standing relationship despite recent political leadership changes, government officials stated on Tuesday.

The reassurance comes after the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) won last week’s election, with Godwin Friday succeeding Ralph Gonsalves as prime minister.

While the NDP has historically advocated for potential diplomatic recognition shift towards Beijing, Taiwan’s foreign ministry remains optimistic about preserving bilateral ties.

Taiwan’s deputy foreign minister Chen Ming-chi emphasized the 44-year relationship’s depth, highlighting collaborative achievements in agriculture, healthcare, and information technology. “We will remain vigilant but confident in our continued relationship,” Chen told reporters, stressing the commitment to maintaining diplomatic connections.

The ministry quickly engaged diplomatically, with Taiwan’s ambassador in Kingstown extending congratulations immediately after the election results. Newly elected Prime Minister Friday reportedly expressed appreciation and requested thanks be conveyed back to Taipei.

Legislative perspectives within Taiwan remain nuanced. While some lawmakers like Wang Ting-yu acknowledge potential diplomatic uncertainties, others like Chung Chia-pin advocate respecting St Vincent’s democratic processes.

“Ties remain close and friendly for now,” Wang noted, while simultaneously warning about potential strategic maneuvers by Beijing. Chung emphasized continuing cooperation based on “mutual trust, mutual benefit, and democratic principles.”