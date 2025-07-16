Ad image

Taiwan holds anti-airborne assault drill at Taipei songshan airport

Times Staff
Taiwan News
Military News Agency photo

Taiwan’s military conducted an anti-airborne assault drill at Taipei’s Songshan Airport early Tuesday, deploying smoke screens and Stinger missiles to repel a simulated PLA attempt to seize the key transport hub.

On the eighth day of the live-fire phase of the Han Kuang 41 military exercises, the Third Theater Command carried out an early-morning anti-airborne assault drill at Songshan Airport, per the Military News Agency. Army, Navy, and Air Force units, along with the Aviation Police Bureau and Songshan Precinct, coordinated within the defense zone to safeguard the airport.

The exercise simulated a PLA helicopter formation launching an assault landing. In response, Air Force, Military Police, and Marine Corps troops used anti-aircraft firepower to suppress the threat.

Jeeps line up to confront simulated assault force. (Military News Agency photo)
A smoke unit deployed a smoke screen to obscure the drop zone. Meanwhile, Marine Corps troops armed with FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired missiles coordinated with base air defenses to strike enemy aerial targets.

Following the air defense phase, garrison forces employed armored vehicles, wheeled vehicles, and artillery to weaken and eliminate the invading force. The news agency said the drill demonstrated the effectiveness of routine training and highlighted the military’s ability to conduct joint operations.

