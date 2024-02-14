FARMERS TO GET BOOST FROM TAIWANESE PROJECTS

The Republic of China on Taiwan is investing in three agricultural projects: vegetable improvement and post-harvest handling projects, as well as a livestock rearing project in St Vincent.

Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, said under the Vegetable Improvement Project, they will create five (5) chilling rooms with pre-cooling systems in five (5) locations, including Orange Hill, Langley Park, Lauders, La Croix, and Belmont.

“In the projects, we will train farmers to post-handle their harvest, their crops… to storage in the chilling room so that would enhance the quantity and quality of their crops. I am very optimistic about the project objectives because I believe this is in line with the tourism boom in your great country,” Ambassador Fan said. For the livestock rearing project, the ambassador noted that they will bring in pure-bred pigs, 320 piglets annually in three years, and 160 goats and sheep annually.

Ambassador Fan added, “We aim to increase the supply of piglets to 320 piglets annually in three years… I invite the community to explore and embrace these projects that stand as a reflection of progress.”

The Ambassador was speaking at a handover ceremony in Georgetown on February 13, 2024.

