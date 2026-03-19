Taiwan Pledges Deeper Ties with SVG

President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) met on Wednesday with St. Vincent Deputy Prime Minister and National Security, Disaster Management, and Immigration Minister Hon St. Clair Leacock, and his spouse and entourage.

He said this year marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with both sides having weathered challenges together and supported each other sincerely to build a comprehensive partnership.

The visit is St. Vincent’s first delegation to Taiwan since its new government took office late last year. Lai thanked St. Vincent for prioritizing ties and asked Leacock to convey Taiwan’s greetings to Prime Minister Godwin Friday.

He likened the friendship to Caribbean rum that grows richer with age. Taiwan has been a steadfast partner in medical care, public health, agriculture, education, and information communications, Lai said.

He pledged continued education cooperation via Taiwan Scholarships, the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, and the Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program.

The president voiced Taiwan’s willingness to contribute more globally and urged St. Vincent’s support for its international participation. Finally, Lai expressed hope that under the new St. Vincent government’s support, bilateral ties will continue to expand in depth and breadth.