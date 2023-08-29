Taiwan provides St Lucia with XCD 3.1 MILLION for bilateral projects 

The Government of Saint Lucia will commit XCD 3.1 million in grant funding from Taiwan towards building capacity and enhancing efficiency in agro-processing, juvenile reform, judicial administration and social development projects.
The funding will be allocated to support six (6) strategic areas for development;
Establishment of a Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre
Judicial Enforcement Management System
Land Registry Vault Expansion/Rehabilitation Project
Commercialization of Inmate Employment
Primary Tillage Equipment and Scale Appropriate Mechanisation Technology for Small Farmers
Enhancing Energy Efficiency for Agro-processing with Solar PV Power
