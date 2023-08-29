Download Our App
Taiwan provides St Lucia with XCD 3.1 MILLION for bilateral projects 

Press Release

The Government of Saint Lucia will commit XCD 3.1 million in grant funding from Taiwan towards building capacity and enhancing efficiency in agro-processing, juvenile reform, judicial administration and social development projects.

The funding will be allocated to support six (6) strategic areas for development;

Establishment of a Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre

Judicial Enforcement Management System

Land Registry Vault Expansion/Rehabilitation Project

Commercialization of Inmate Employment

Primary Tillage Equipment and Scale Appropriate Mechanisation Technology for Small Farmers

Enhancing Energy Efficiency for Agro-processing with Solar PV Power

