Taiwan Shares Expertise in Smart Cities with SVG

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Co-Host the “Developments in Digital Cities & Challenges in Cyber Security in the Caribbean Forum”

On May 6, 2025, Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines co-hosted the Developments in Digital Cities & Challenges in Cyber Security in the Caribbean Forum, bringing together regional and international experts to explore critical issues at the intersection of urban digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Opening remarks were delivered by Ambassador H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, R.O.C. (Taiwan); Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs (SVG), and Christopher Benjamin, Assistant Commissioner of the RSVGPF. The ceremony also featured Benarva Browne, Minister of Urban Development, and senior representatives from SVG’s Ministry of National Security and Education. Over a hundred participants were attending.

The forum featured a keynote address by Mr. Jiunn-Shiow Lin, Director General of the Administration for Digital Industries, R.O.C. (Taiwan). He shared Taiwan’s PPP (Public-Private-People) Model for the development strategies and cases of smart cities in Taiwan, including fields of food, healthcare, living, and the transportation. The central government builds a positive environment for industries to deliver solutions for local governments to address local needs, encouraging the formation of smart city industry in Taiwan.

Ambassador Fan highlighted the strategic importance of digital city development. Taiwan’s government is steadfastly committed to strengthening five key industrial sectors: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, security, and defense. These sectors are integral to digital transformation, and our national policies support comprehensive strategies—ranging from cloud infrastructure and 5G communications technology to cutting-edge AI applications. Yet, with rapid technological advancement comes increased security risk and ethical challenges, which is why Taiwan places a strong emphasis on robust information security alongside innovation. This is the core of today’s discussion.

Ambassador Fan said this forum is part of the broader Enhancing Public Safety with Intelligent Video Analytics Project. Over recent years, Taiwan has established a robust CCTV network and the iSurveillance system, with nearly 300 outdoor cameras installed across the country. License plate recognition and video analysis systems that enable real-time vehicle tracking were also implemented. Crucially, Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established a Police Security Operations Center, which has become an essential hub for maintaining public safety, responding to incidents, and supporting investigations.

Taiwan is committed to ensuring that our allies have access to the latest technological advancements and are empowered to fully participate in the digital revolution. Our initiatives span from not only crime prevention, but also to smart agriculture and the digitalization of healthcare.

In this March, Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed an implementation for the “Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers’ Training Project,” heralding a new chapter of cooperation. This landmark initiative introduces modern cultivation methods, vocational training, smart agricultural techniques, including IoT environment controlling system and plant factory.

Distinguished panelists included Mr. Rodney Taylor, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), along with officials and experts from Taiwan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the World Bank, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The forum underscored the partnerships between Taiwan and liked-minded nations. Mrs. Karin Sullivan, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy to Barbados, and Mr. Geoffrey Patton, Resident British Commissioner, British High Commission, also delivered introductory remarks, reaffirming the commitment of the United States and the United Kingdom to supporting regional digital advancement and security.

In addition to the profound discussion in the forum, it presented the handover of four state-of-the-art 55-inch video walls and ten monitors from Taiwan to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They would be equipped to the Police Security Operations Center, marking achievements of a bilateral partnership.

Taiwan remains continued to working alongside our democratic partners to bring stability, prosperity, and sustainable development to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.