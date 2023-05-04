Taiwan Simply Help Foundation supplies SVG with items worth $62,000

SIMPLY HELP FOUNDATION DONATES ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO SVG

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Simply Help Foundation, based in Taiwan, presented a second consignment of commodities to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines during a handover ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Hon. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, stated that the Republic of China on Taiwan has aided St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through numerous projects and continues to provide unflinching support to SVG.

Brewster stated that the second container of supplies, which contains apparel, educational toys, and medical uniforms, will “uplift, benefit, and make an impact here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government for their ongoing assistance.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to the Republic of St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency, Peter Sha Li-Lan, stated that Taiwan and SVG have had diplomatic relations for 42 years that transcend beyond government relationships.

His Excellency praised the Simply Help foundation for providing more than sixty thousand USD dollars (62,000USD) in clothing and other essentials.

The Simply Help Foundation was founded in the year 2000.