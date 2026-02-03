SVG receives $8M social relief grant from Taiwan

Her Excellency Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, on behalf of people and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), presented a $3 million USD ($8,064,600 EC Dollars) social relief grant to the Honorable Dr. Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on February 3, 2026.

The Social Relief Project is designed to meet the needs in communities, assisting Vincentian families, directly strengthening social institutions. Taiwan’s support for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is both multi-layered and institutional, spanning from critical infrastructure to human-centric development.

Prime Minister Friday expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for this generous handover and fruits of friendship. While acknowledging Taiwan’s pivotal role in building national infrastructure, such as the Kingstown Modern Port and the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital, the Prime Minister emphasized that this specific grant represents a vital “investment in people”.

He assured that the funds would meet real needs within the communities and strengthen social institutions across the country.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have established the diplomatic relationship since 1981. As the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations approaches in 2026, Taiwan is looking forward to working closely with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to deepen policy coordination, strengthen collaborative partnership, and deliver tangible outcomes that promote prosperity, equity, and shared success.