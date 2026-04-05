Taiwan, SVG launch program to empower young farmers

In a collaborative effort to revitalize the local agricultural sector, the Taiwan Technical Mission and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Ministry of Agriculture have successfully launched the “Advanced Training Program for Young Farmers” at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Center.

The comprehensive 20-week program aims to empower the next generation of agricultural leaders by equipping them with a blend of cutting-edge smart agriculture technology and modern agribusiness management skills.

The intensive training began in March, with the first week concluding on March 20. During this initial phase, participants received hands-on field experience and dove into the technical nuances of cultivating peppers and tomatoes.

Beyond crop cultivation, the initiative strongly emphasizes the business side of farming. Early modules have already covered essential entrepreneurial skills, including customer service and human resource management. As the program progresses, trainees will explore more advanced smart farming applications and strategic agribusiness management.

Organizers hope that by combining technological innovation with practical field experience, the program will reshape the public perception of agriculture. The initiative is designed to prove to the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that farming is a highly promising, professional, and efficient career path.

According to the Embassy, Taiwan remains committed to supporting SVG’s young farmers throughout this transformative journey, working together to harvest a more innovative, sustainable, and vibrant future for bilateral agricultural cooperation