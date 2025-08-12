SVG police force receives CCTV upgrade & bucket truck

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) announced the successful completion of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project and the handover of a bucket truck at a ceremony held on 8 August 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Questelles Police Station.

The ceremony, chaired by Desiree Armstrong, Assistant Director of the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD), was attended by Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun, the Taiwanese Ambassador; Attorney General Grenville Williams, representing Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance; Commissioner of Police Envill Williams; and other gazetted officers.

Commissioner Williams remarked on the force’s increasing reliance on technology to enhance public safety, acknowledging Taiwan’s significant contribution to this project, which will benefit future generations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also thanked the government and the ITSD for their support. He commended the police force for their adaptability to the changes brought about by the CCTV system, noting that officers and ITSD staff have received training to maintain and supervise the equipment. He clarified that the CCTV devices were strategically placed to ensure public safety, not to infringe on privacy, and to deter criminal activity. He urged the public to protect the devices and report any interference.

Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan praised the RSVGPF and the ITSD for their collaboration. She noted the presence of nearly 300 outdoor cameras across the country, including on Bequia and Union Island. Observing the risks taken by workers during the installation process, such as climbing ladders in the heat, inspired the donation of the bucket truck to ensure their safety. She reiterated the goal of creating a safer, smarter, and stronger St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Attorney General Grenville Williams addressed the challenges of using mobile phone videos as evidence, particularly regarding potential editing. He emphasised that with a limited police force, the CCTV system would serve as a reliable supplement. He suggested that the cameras could lead to a reduction in crime and enhance tourism by promoting a sense of safety. He commended the Commissioner of Police and all those involved in the project, mentioning the introduction of body cameras to provide comprehensive incident recordings.

The bucket truck was officially handed over by Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun to Commissioner Envill Williams during the ceremony. CCTV cameras are located in and around Kingstown, Villa, Mesopotamia, Bequia, and Union Island, among other areas.

Simone Joseph-Ollivierre, Assistant Director at the ITSD, assured the public that officers and ITSD employees were trained to operate the equipment effectively. Flow, Digicel, Kentucky Fried Chicken, BRAGSTA, and the National Emergency Management Unit were also recognised for their contributions to the success of the project’s second phase.

The RSVGPF is committed to enhancing the CCTV system to achieve optimal results. We remind everyone that maintaining the safety of our country is a collective responsibility.