Taiwan, U.S envoys meet in St Vincent

U.S Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan met with Taiwan Ambassador Fiona Fan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Envoys discussed shared interests in regional development, economic opportunity, and good governance.

“The United States respects Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ strong partnership with Taiwan which reflects the Caribbean nation’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that support economic security and national sovereignty”, The U.S Embassy in Barbados Facebook page reported.

The United States has maintained diplomatic ties with Saint Vincent since its independence in 1979, while U.S.-Taiwan relations are a strong, unofficial strategic partnership built on shared democratic values, deep economic ties.