Taiwan pledges US$200K to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines after Hurricane Beryl

Taiwan is set to provide US$200,000 in donations to assist Saint Vincent and the Grenadines after Hurricane Beryl hit the country on July 1st, 2024.

At this tragic time, Taiwan Ambassador Fiona, Huei-Chun FAN expressed solidarity and profound sympathy with the people and government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Taiwan stands firmly and willing to offer support to provide an emergency relief grant as humanitarian aid for the recovery and reconstruction efforts.

President Lai Ching-te of the Republic of China (Taiwan) reaffirms Taiwan’s friendship and solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during this challenging time, as well as prayers for a swift recovery.