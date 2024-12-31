Taiwan ushers in 2025 with 6-minute fireworks show

Tens of thousands of spectators gathered at Taipei’s annual New Year’s Eve countdown party outside the Taipei City Hall on Tuesday, where a six-minute fireworks show was set off atop the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper.

The themes of this year’s Taipei 101 fireworks display were “Team Taiwan” and “Champion,” in recognition of Taiwan’s victory at the WBSC Premier12 baseball championship in Tokyo in November 2024.

Before the fireworks show, a light sculpture show created by Canadian-American artist Bernard Chang was also presented, featuring the likenesses of eight notable Taiwanese athletes who competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the WBSC Premier12 event.

In addition to Taipei, New Year’s Eve events were held across Taiwan, including New Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, with pop concerts and fireworks displays to welcome 2025.