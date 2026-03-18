Taiwan welcomes SVG Deputy PM to cement partnership

DPM Leacock’s Vision for Taiwan-SVG Relations

Hon. St. Clair Leacock, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, arrived in Taiwan leading an official delegation. They were warmly received at Taoyuan International Airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi.

Upon his arrival, DPM Leacock delivered a heartfelt message on behalf of Governor-General H.E. Stanley John, Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday, and the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

DPM Leacock expressed his profound gratitude for Taiwan’s steadfast support in education, agriculture, infrastructure, social development, and fisheries—fields that have flourished under a “brotherly friendship.”

“This visit is not a one-way request for assistance,” DPM Leacock emphasized. Instead, it is a commitment to building a better future together through mutual resilience and an open partnership. The inclusion of Hon. Shevern John (Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment) and Hon. Lavern King (Minister of State of Education and Digital Transformation) in the delegation highlights the new government’s focus on social equity and youth empowerment as key pillars for future collaboration with Taiwan.

DPM Leacock noted that the new government is eager to elevate the bilateral partnership to new heights. He expressed excitement for upcoming high-level exchanges, including a meeting with President Lai Ching-te.

As we approach the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, DPM Leacock reminded us that our relationship has transcended partnership to become something deeper: “We are not just friends; we are family.” Taiwan is honored to walk hand-in-hand with SVG toward a more prosperous and inclusive world.