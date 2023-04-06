Taiwan investing USD $3-million towards tertiary education in SVG

Taiwan investing USD $3 million towards higher education in St Vincent

The Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan is investing US 10 million dollars per year for the next three (3) years in tertiary education and training for Vincentians.

This came into being, when the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the The Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Education on Wednesday April 5, at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The MOU also includes ten (10) more Ministry of Foreign Affairs Scholarships per year for the next (3) three years. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, His Excellency Peter Sha Li- Lan said Taiwan is an example of how investing in education and building the human resources of a country can development and total transformation.

His Excellency encouraged young Vincetians to take up the opportunities for learning and training.

“I would urge all the students, Vincentian students, whether they are already studying in Taiwan or whether they are beneficiary of the scholarships I just mentioned, that we are opening yet another door, seize the opportunity, we will be working alongside with you, we know certainly the benefit of investing in yourself and your education,” Ambassador Lan said.

Minister of Education Hon Curtis King said the MOU is an important milestone for education and training in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and it buttresses the Government’s ongoing education revolution. Minister King noted that the education revolution goes beyond providing mere access to education, teacher training and appointment form a significant component of the initiative.

“From July 2020 to December 31st 2022, we had appointed over 420 teachers in that short period of time, to pensionable positions,… from the position of teacher 3 those who would have gone to the teacher division of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and successfully completed their training and those who went on to University to complete their Bachelors and in some cases, their Masters,” King noted.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of SVG. The signing ceremony was witnessed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tertiary Education and other members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Republic of China on Taiwan has over the years been providing Bursary scholarships to Vincentians students as well as supporting the Youth Empowerment Service (YES), Support for Education and Training (SET) and Onsite programmes.