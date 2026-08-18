Taiwanese investors banging on SVG’s door

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has laid out a vision for national growth centered on private-sector-led development and a total transformation of the country’s industrial and technical landscape.

Moving away from a reliance on government borrowing, the Prime Minister on Tuesday emphasized that his administration is aggressively pursuing foreign and domestic investment to jumpstart the economy.

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s delegation hosted an investment forum in Taiwan to present the economic potential of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Taiwanese business leaders.

Friday reported “real interest” from investors looking to enter the local market, particularly in sectors that can create jobs and provide essential services. He noted that a business delegation of local Taiwanese investors and technical experts is expected to visit the country soon to explore specific opportunities.

The Prime Minister identified several priority areas for immediate investment:

Energy Transition: At least two or three major firms expressed detailed interest in investing in solar power to assist the nation’s transition to renewable energy.

At least two or three major firms expressed detailed interest in investing in solar power to assist the nation’s transition to renewable energy. Tourism Expansion: Friday issued a call for investment in hotel development, particularly on the mainland, to resolve current room shortages that hinder the tourism industry during peak periods like Carnival.

Friday issued a call for investment in hotel development, particularly on the mainland, to resolve current room shortages that hinder the tourism industry during peak periods like Carnival. Marine Industry: Highlighting the visit to the industrial city of Kaohsiung, the Prime Minister toured massive shipyards and a bespoke mega-yacht facility. He expressed a desire to link with Taiwanese builders to provide maintenance and repair services locally for the vessels that frequent Caribbean waters.

A significant portion of the industrial strategy involves transforming agriculture into a tech-driven business. Prime Minister Friday signaled a push for “smart agriculture,” which utilizes modern technology and logistics to make farming more productive and profitable.

The administration plans to expand the model of the Orange Hill tissue culture lab—already a regional leader—to attract more youth into the sector through advanced production techniques.