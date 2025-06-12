Taiwan’s Agri mission brings cutting-edge technology to SVG

On June 11, 2025, Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines co-hosted the Train-the-Trainer Workshop at the La Croix Agricultural Warehouse, and Taiwan Technical Mission demonstrated four automatic machines for drying fruits and vegetables to agricultural extension officers across the country.

During the workshop, Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan emphasized that the advanced equipment will boost post-harvest efficiency, enhance product quality, satisfy the market’s need, and spur economic growth.

This workshop equipped the participants with knowledge and skills, and underscored Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to boost capacity in agricultural industry.