Taiwan’s Ambassador Fan exemplifies female leadership in Diplomacy

Ambassador Fan wishes Happy International Day of Women in Diplomacy

Let’s take a moment to celebrate & thank female diplomats for their service and impact around the world on June 24.

The UNGA at its 76th session in 2021, adopted a resolution to designate June 24 each year as the International Day of Women in Diplomacy to commemorate this day in appropriate ways. While women have played pivotal roles in shaping diplomacy, their contributions have often been overlooked.

Taiwan has always been the country that commits to women empowerment, or let’s say gender equality. We have made significant strides domestically, with over 40% of legislators being women and more than 37% leading small and medium sized enterprises. Taiwan’s commitment extends beyond our domestic domain.

In addition to the fact that Ambassador Fiona Fan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a female, Taiwan is also carrying out Woman Empowerment Project by investing in women’s personal development, supporting women-led businesses, and fostering community engagement in SVG.

Together, we celebrate the strength and potential of women in the world. As we toast to the enduring friendship between Taiwan and SVG, let’s us reaffirm our commitment to deeper cooperation and shared prosperity.